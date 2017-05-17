A deal has been struck between Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and all rounder Muhammad Nawaz in spot-fixing scandal, reported Waqt News.

According to reports, Nawaz can face suspension of three to six months and will be fined Rs 0.3 to 0.5 million.

The sources stated that Anti Corruption Unit has decided not to give him hard punishment in the case.

He will be dealt like fast bowler Muhammad Irfan who was suspended for one year.

Muhammad Nawaz was called by PCB ACU under allegations of getting offer of spot-fixing during Australia tour. Although he rejected the offer but remained unable to inform the board on time hence he is expected to face this suspension.