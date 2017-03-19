KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is considering placing five national cricketers on the Exit Control List (ECL) after their suspected involvement in spot-fixing during the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL).

According to sources, the FIA has submitted a letter to the Interior Ministry urging it to put names of five cricketers on the ECL. The move will bar players from foreign travel until completion of probe against them.

The FIA says it was about to launch investigation against the five cricketers and travel ban on the players would help smooth continuation of the inquiry.

Five players – Nasir Jamshed, Muhamamd Irfan, Shahzaib Hassan, Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif – are currently under investigation by the anti-corruption unit of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Irfan had admitted before the investigation panel his contact with a bookie. Sources informed that the bookie had approached the fast bowler during a PSL match.

The PCB has asked Irfan to furnish his reply within 14 days.

During the suspension period, Irfan is barred from playing any form of cricket. The bowler has also been handed over the charge-sheet by the cricket board.

Regarding his contact with bookie, Irfan said he could not report about the offer of spot-fixing because he was under mental stress following his parents’ deaths recently.

Making a disclosure before the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), Irfan admitted that he had received offer of spot-fixing, but added that he did not commit any wrongdoing.

“First my father passed away in September last year. Later in January this year, my mother also expired after a protracted illness. I was under intense mental stress following the demise of my loved ones. That’s why I could not report about receiving offer of spot-fixing,” he said.

The probe against Nasir Jamshed will be conducted in London, where the player is currently staying. He is reported to have facilitated a contact between bookie and Sharjeel and Khalid Latif.

Shahzaib Hasan has decided to approach a tribunal after being formally charged by the PCB. He has refused to accept charges leveled by the PCB’s ACU.

Shahzaib states that he did not provoke any player and informed the PCB of everything he knew. He also offered the PCB to assist it in tackling this menace.

As the spot fixing erupted, Sharjeel and Latif were the first group of players to have faced suspension by the PCB.

“Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been suspended and the rigorous and wide-ranging investigation by the PCB supported by ICC will continue as part of collective efforts to protect the integrity of the sport,” read a PCB statement after the incident.