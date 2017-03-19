Pakistani batsman Umar Akmal says his genes are to blame after being dropped from the West Indies tour.

While talking to Waqt News, the middle-order batsman explained that he and his brother Kamran Akmal are prone towards weight gain, no matter how much they control their diet.

“Even if we only drink water, it increases our weight,” he said. “Only our brother Adnan has a biological system which does not show his heavy diet on his body,” he further added.

While sharing his recent diet, the junior Akmal said that he has been on a BBQ diet for the last two days. “Along with that I am only taking salads and water but even this shows on my body,” Akmal said.

Umar Akmal was only player who was not selected for upcoming West Indies tour because of lack of fitness.

Meanwhile, elder brother Kamran has made a comeback in both the T20 and ODI sides after impressive showings in the Pakistan Super League.