LAHORE - Matrix Tigers and Treet Falcons Thursday carved out victories on the fourth day of the 1st FMC Squash Premier League, which is underway here at the Punjab Squash Complex.

Matrix Tigers beat GNC Nicks 4-3. In women category, Sammar Anjum (Tigers) beat Riffat Khan (Nicks) 11/5, 11/9, 11/7 while in men’s seniors category, Ali Bukhari (Nicks) beat Kashif Asif (Tigers), M Usman (Nicks) beat Abdul Mughni (Tigers) in U-19 boys, Moaz Khan (Tigers) beat Abdul Ghani (Nicks) in U-17 boys, Usman Nadeem (Tigers) beat Huzaifa Shahid (Nicks) in U-15 boys, Afnan Mudassar (Nicks) beat Ahad Shaukat (Tigers) in U-13 boys and M Ahmad (Tigers) beat Talha Bin Zubair (Nicks) in U-11 boys.

Treet Falcons beat Diamond Paints Lions 4-3. In women category, Saima Shaukat (Lions) beat Aiman Shahbaz (Falcons) 13/11, 13/11, 6/11, 11/9 while Israr Ahmad (Lions) beat Sheikh Saqib (Falcons) in men’s seniors category, Usman Hassan (Falcons) beat Abdul Qadir (Lions) in U-19 boys, Ibtisam Riaz (Falcons) beat Zohair Shahid (Lions) in U-17 boys, Tayyab Rauf (Falcons) beat Mustafa (Lions) in U-15 boys, Khaqan Malik (Falcons) beat Azlan Khawar (Lions) in U-13 boys and Zuraiz Naeem (Lions) beat Hamza Shaukat (Falcons) in U-11 boys.

The third match of the day was under progress due to a player injury, but at the moment, FMC Strickers and Trust Mavericks were 3-3 level. In women category, Zoya Khalid (Mavericks) beat Tehrima Iqbal (Strickers) 11/5, 11/9, 11/4 while Salman Saleem (Mavericks) beat Uzair Rasheed (Strickers) in U-19 boys category, Malik Moiz (Strickers) beat Abubakar Khan (Mavericks) in U-17 boys, Usman Allaudin (Strickers) beat Junaid Khan (Mavericks) in U-15 boys, Abdullah Rasheed (Mavericks) beat Kaleem Ullah (Strickers) in U-13 boys and Abdullah Nadeem (Strickers) beat Mehmood Mehboob (Mavericks) in U-11 boys.