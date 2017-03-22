ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Wednesday said Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) would work together for the investigation of Pakistani cricketers involved in spot fixing during matches.

Addressing a press conference here, he said a lot of false news continued to appear on media about investigation of the matter.

It was wrongly reported that FIA and PCB were in conflict with each other, Nisar added.

The minister said it was not true that FIA had already determined the extent of the gambling and number of players involved in the crime.

The forensic evidence for the FIA investigation was awaited, he told.

The minister said he himself talked to Najam Sethi twice and directed the FIA and PCB to act together.

He said he wanted to stop damage to the image of Pakistan caused by the spot fixing scandal, which was painful to the cricketers who made Pakistan proud with their accomplishments in the game.

The minister said Pakistan faced many match fixing incidents in the past as well and in one such incident three Pakistani cricketers were sent to jail for involvement in spot fixing.

He said in the interest of justice, it was important that this matter should be taken to its logical conclusion as the persons involved in spot fixing brought bad name to Pakistan.

He said High Court had already directed on more than one occasion for inquiry into the matter.

The issue was not that easy to handle as bookies in an underworld were operating from places like India, England and Dubai, he remarked.

He ensured FIA and PCB would hold a meeting and decide how to proceed together on the matter of spot fixing.