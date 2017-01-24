ISLAMABAD-Top seed Nasir Khan to face second seed Zeeshan Gul in the 6th Rehana Nazar Rashidabad National Junior Squash Championship U-19 category final at Rehana Nazar Squash Complex, Rashidabad District Tandoallahyar on Monday.

In the first semifinal, Nasir outran Saifullah 3-1 in 37 minutes. Nasir won the first game 11-7 and took the second 11-7 score before losing the third 7-11 but won the fourth game 11-4 to win the semifinal. Second seed Zeeshan Gul outlast fourth seed Haris Iqbal 3-1, winning the second semifinal 11-6, 11-4, 5-11, 11-5.

In the boys’ U-17 semifinals, major upset was witnessed as third seed Uzair Shaukat prevailed against top seed Talha Alam 3-2. Uzair took the first game 12-10, lost the second 9-11, won the third 15-13, lost the fourth game 5-11 before winning the fifth 11-9. Uzair Rasheed beat Naveed Rehman 3-0, winning the second semifinal 11-9, 11-6, 11-5.

In boys’ U-15 semi-finals, top seed Farhan Hashmi beat Hammad 3-1, winning 11-7, 12-10, 6-11 and 11-3, while in the second semifinal, Asadullah beat Khushal Khan 3-1. In boys’ U-13 semifinals, top seed Tayyab Rauf beat Ashab Irfan 3-2 while in second semifinal, M Ammad stunned second seed Waleed Khalil 3-0. In boys’ U-11 semifinals, top seed Usman Nadeem routed Mir Fayyaz 3-0 while in the second semifinal, Khaqan Malik beat Yasin Khattak 3-0.

In girls’ U-19 semifinal, top seed Madina Zafar beat Amina Shahbaz 3-0 while Komal recorded 3-1 upset win against second seed Noorul Huda. In girls’ U-15 semifinal, top seed Amna Fayyaz beat Zainab Khan 3-0 while in the second semifinal, Noorul Ain Ejaz beat Aina Shaikh 3-0.