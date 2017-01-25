ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Olympic Association President Lt General (R) Syed Arif Hassan after a gap of more than a year finally woke up and started crying about fast declining standard of Pakistani sports and blame lack of coordination behind the debacle.

It is an interesting factor that Arif is holding the office as POA chief since 2004 and despite being in the office for last thirteen years could not bring any improvement in the field and even the situation is going from bad to worse. Yet his sudden appearance and getting active for some time again is may be due to the fact that his term in the office is nearing to an end he might be looking for another term.

Arif while addressing a press conference here at a local hotel along with POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood, Pakistan Taekwando Federation President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Janjua, Women Wing President Saba Shamim and Rowing Federation President Rizwan said that 13th South Asian Games are awarded to Nepal next year but in case they fail to conduct the Games, Pakistan is the automatic choice as a host.

“Sri Lankans are also eager to host the event in case of Nepal’s withdrawal but I have told them flatly that it is Pakistan’s turn and only the POA would host the event in such situation.”

Arif said Pakistan’s original turn to host the SAG is in 2020 and requested the Inter Provincial Coordination Minister to immediately start working for the event.

He said the POA is organising a conference where IPC Minister is the chief guest and all the provincial sports ministers and federations’ representatives will be present there where the POA will discuss the matter and after taking suggestions would chalk out comprehensive plan to conduct SAG in befitting manner. He said considering available facilities and infrastructure Islamabad is ideally placed to host the Games but after consultations things would be finalized. He also urged the government to dedicate funds for conducting SAG in each year’s sports budget to avoid eleventh hour hustle and bustle.

On the postponement of National Games, Arif said they were postponed on the special request of Balochistan government as lot of infrastructure is being under construction and the POA doesn’t want to give Balochistan the impression that they are neglected and the Games would be held this year in September in Balochistan.

He said he held fruitful meeting with HEC chairman who agreed to let the POA use their video link facility to conduct coaching courses and other relevant things. “Instead of inviting 50 coaches to Islamabad for a course, they could be trained at their places through video link. HEC will also help us in finding fresh talent from colleges and schools. We are also planning to hold First Youth Games at Tehsil, District, provincial and national level as it would be the perfect platform to find fresh talent and we have around 3-years to transform that raw material in to the best in the business.”

When asked what POA had done about Indians deliberate efforts of depriving Pakistani athletes from participation in the international events they are hosting, Arif said he had asked the relevant federations to inform their international federations about the entire saga as before allocating an international event to a country, the world governing body made it clear to that host country must ensure participation of all the countries.

On a question, Arif agreed that Quaid-e-Azam Games conducted by the Pakistan Sports Board was just waste of time and money and said instead of wasting national exchequer on such events, multi-sports events under the umbrella of the POA should be conducted. “I appreciate Punjab CM’s gesture of enhancing sports budget of the province from Rs 300 million to Rs 1.30 billion. But I request the CM to ensure the money is spent on youth sports activities rather than going waste or spent on certain individuals.”

He said he was against two-term restriction according to 2004 National Sports policy as when a person develops links he or she is barred from holding office, which is not right. “It takes time to adjust and form links with international bodies and persons who are doing well should be given ample time to turn things around,” Arif concluded.