LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is going to present a huge budget deficit of Rs 1.32 billion for the year 2016-17 in the Annual General Meeting of its Board of Governors today (Thursday).

The balance sheet document available to these scribes reveals that this year PCB’s deficit goes to Rs 1.31 billion where the board earned Rs 4.39 billion and its expenditure exceeded to Rs 5.45 billion, in which cricketing expenditures included 4.27 billion while the non-cricketing expenditures were 1.17 billion.

It balance sheet also shows that the board earned Rs109 million profit from hosting the second edition of the Pakistan Super League that is way less than the first PSL. It is almost $1m as compared to previous edition’s $2.6m. It may be due to the fact that the PCB has posted the final expenditure amount that may also include the payment it made to the franchise. Last year the net profit of the PCB through PSL was $600000 only after distributing the amount among franchises. In that case it would be an additional $400000 for the PCB. But the detailed audit report is yet to release and is likely to be presented in the BoG meeting as well.

The PCB once a profit making body has been suffering huge losses due to the incompetence of its management, political influences and playing at neutral venues due to security reasons.

The details of expenditures, including cricketing and non-cricketing expenditures, reveal that the PCB spent lavishly and instead of cutting their budgets short, they remained busy in home and international tours and in the end, the expenditures exceeded to the income.

Under the banner of cricketing expenditures, the PCB spent Rs 541 million on home tours at neutral venues while it spent Rs 688m on tours outside Pakistan. Other expenditures include Rs 1.14b for holding the second edition of the Pakistan Super League, Rs 261.1 on international tournaments, Rs 80.1 million on domestic tournaments and 841.7 on cricket promotional expenses.

Under non-cricketing expenditures, the biggest among them was administrative expenses on which Rs 1.02 billion were spent.

The total cricketing income includes home tour at neutral venues (Rs 1.21 billion), second edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Rs 1.24 billion, international tournaments (Rs 1.12 billion) and domestic tournaments (Rs 132.71 million).

Under the head of non-cricketing income, the PCB earned Rs 244.55 million through sponsorships and advertisement, Rs 38.19 million rental income and 375 million return on investment while other income includes 16.7 million.