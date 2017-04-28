LAHORE-One young football ambassador (12-year-old) and one young journalist (12-year-old) will be selected from Pakistan to represent the country in the ‘Football for Friendship’ 2017 in St Petersburg Russia scheduled to be held from June 26 to July 3.

The ‘Football for Friendship’, also known as F4F, is an international children’s social program initiated in 2013 implemented by GAZPROM, an official partner of FIFA and the 2018 FIFA World Cup, as part of Children global project. It includes a number of sports and educational events held in different countries across the globe. World football legend Franz Beckenbauer is the global ambassador of the program. The event will be attended by 64 countries from Europe, Asia, Africa, South and North America.

The young football journalist will accompany the young football ambassador as his press attaché representing the player and Pakistan in international media talks. The selected candidates will also be taken to watch the finals of the FIFA Confederation Cup 2017 in Zenit, Russia.

Fahad Khan has been appointed by F4F as ‘F4F’ 2017 operator in Pakistan, who is focused on extending this prestigious international platform to benefit the development of youth football in the country and nurture global friendship of Pakistan’s talented youth through this event. “It is important that this day comes at a time when people all over the world need to confirm their commitment to the principle of equality and respect for each other,” said Fahad.

“Football for Friendship gives this opportunity and through the younger generation teaches people to commitment of peace and friendship regardless of gender, age and physical abilities. It feels great to be appointed as a national Football for Friendship 2017 operator in Pakistan and I hope that in future, we can also bring this platform to our country and invite children from across the world to Pakistan,” he said.

Fahad said that it would help in portraying a softer and friendly image of Pakistan throughout the world. “Strict selection criteria will be implemented to pick the right candidates to represent the country based on several tests to assess their skills,” he added.