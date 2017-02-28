While defending his stance over the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final being hosted in Lahore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that no one wants international cricket to return to Pakistan more than him. “But staging the PSL final in Lahore carries huge risks with no benefit at all, “ he tweeted.

In series of tweets Khan said that arranging the PSL final in tight security will further highlight the security vulnerability of Pakistan.

“A match played under a tight security ring around the stadium will exaggerate Pak's security issue.” Khan said.

The PTI chairman also expressed the fear of another mishap which, he believes, can result in Pakistan’s cricket isolation for at least the next decade.

“And God forbid if any mishap happens we can say goodbye to int cricket in Pak for the next decade.”

