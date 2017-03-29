The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday suspended pacer Mohammad Irfan's contract for a period of one year, reported Waqt News.

Irfan has been formally charged and provisionally suspended by the PCB for violating its anti-corruption code. He has been charged with two violations of the PCB’s anti-corruption code for failing to disclose to the board the approaches made by the bookies during the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While accepting the responsibility for his inaction, Irfan said that: "According to PCB's code of conduct, it is clear that we have to report any such interaction immediately to the anti-corruption unit."

"I am guilty for my deeds and formally asking the nation for their forgiveness," he said adding, "I hope that I will be pardoned by them."

Code Article 2.4.4, under which the pacer has been charged, states: "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.”

Earlier this month, Irfan appeared before the board’s Anti-Corruption Unit, where he admitted in his video statement that he had been contacted by bookies during the tournament but had not reported the approach to the PCB, as he had been under ‘mental duress due to the recent death of his father'.

Violation of Code Article 2.4.4 carries minimum punishment of a six-month ban. The cricketer will also pay a fine amounting to Rs1 million.