ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Squash Federation senior vice president Air vice Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi says the PSF will not settle until justice is being provided to Pakistan over India’s failure to issue visas to Pakistan players for the 19th Asian Individual Squash Championship.

During a talk with senior sports journalists, on Saturday at Mushaf Squash Complex, Alvi informed that in response to the PSF letters to WSF and ASF for the shifting of the event, the squash governing bodies said as all the arrangements were in place, they can’t move the event somewhere else but had promised to look into the matter and to provide justice to Pakistan players. The media briefing was also attended by PSF Honorary Secretary Wing Commander Tahir Sultan and Director Pakistan Squash Academy Air Commodore (R) Aftab Qureshi.

Alvi said Indian High Commission deliberately withheld passports for more than a month and when the media pressure piles up, they wanted to provide us visas on the day the championship was starting. “We are a proud nation and world champions and deserve better treatment. How it was possible for us to send players same day and after two hours we expect them to play matches and give results. For future, we will ensure WSF and ASF give us guarantee of providing visas to our players and officials or event should not be allocated to India.”

About revival of the game, Alvi refused to make any promises but said they had devised short term and long term planning and if the players acted upon these plans they are bound to excel.

“The players now have to train six days a week for four hours daily. We have introduced incentives including cash awards, player of the month and best disciplined player awards. We will give them everything they demand but with only one condition and that is to put Pakistan ahead over their personal interests. We have convened associations, departments meetings today (Sunday) and will discuss in detail shortcomings. We have identified reasons behind downfall, while we will ensure every association must contribute at least 10 percent more while special focus will be given to female players. We will provide every facility to females and encourage parents to send their daughters.”

He said no players will share details of which PSA tournament they wanted to participate and coach will recommend which event is better for the players. “Winning $5000 events are good but not good enough to take top players to where we want them to see. They had to gradually up their training timings as harder they train, they will get the desired stamina and fitness and ultimately glory.”

He said they wre in the federation to work for the betterment of squash on the clear instructions of President Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman who is highly involved in squash. “We receive only meagre annual grant from the PSB and it is the PAF which shoulder lime share of financial burden. The president has made it clear he wants to send senior and junior players for the PSA events no matter how much money we require. A player annually requires Rs 10 million for participation in 8 to 10 PSA events. We want to provide 10 senior and at least 5 to 8 junior players the PSA events, which mean millions of rupees are required and we are ready to arrange money through our sources, while private sector will also be involved. We want players to respond by giving performances, which they are capable of.

He reiterated that special focus would be given on the grooming of upcoming junior players ranging from 11 to 19 years. Highlighting the existing performance of provincial squash association, the SVP PSF narrated that in order to support the players from Balochistan, Pakistan Squash Federation has invited a group of three potential players from Quetta, who have joined the training camp at PNSA. After detailed media briefing, a match between players of PNSA was also arranged.

The SVP, PSF awarded prizes to the winner and runners up along with souvenirs and sports gear to the participants. Mohsin Ali