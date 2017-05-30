The spokesperson of Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), Fareed Hotak, stated that there is no agreement between Pakistan and Afghanistan for cricket series, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

He stated that if there is going to be any agreement, sentiments of Afghan people will be considered first.

His statement came at a time when a social media trend ‘No cricket with Pakistan’ is going on in Afghanistan.

In this trend, Afghanis are criticising ACB Chairman Atif Mashal for announcing two T20 matches with Pakistan.

Some social media users stated that matches are played with friends, not enemies.

It must be noted that most of Afghan players get their early training in Pakistan and performed excellently under coaching of Inzamam-ul-Haq, a former Pakistani iconic batsman serving now as chief selector of Pakistani cricket team.

Two days ago, it was announced by PCB Chairman Shahryar Khan and ACB Chairman Atif Mashal announced that both countries will play two T20 matches.

According to the agreement, one match was suppose to be played in Kabul while second was in Pakistan.

During his visit ACB chairman stated that game and politics must not be merged.

"The relationship between the two boards and the two nations is historic. It is not new," said Mashal.

According to Cricinfo, Mashal Atif also hinted a bilateral series with Pakistan but after this public pressure, the chances of series are minimal.