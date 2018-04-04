Share:

KASUR-No less than 12 child abuse cases have so far surfaced in Kasur district since the rape and murder of Zainab Ansari.

This was stated by Kasur District Police Officer (DPO) Zahid Nawaz Marwat, during a special interview with The Nation here the other day.

He said that the suspects involved in such a heinous crime had been arrested, stressing the need for unity among the people to curb the evil in the society.

He said that a while ago, a video of a minor girl being abused by an unidentified youth went viral on social media. The DPO said that the incident was recorded in a CCTV camera installed in the area, adding that a special police team consisting of B-Division Station House Officer (SHO) Waheed Arif and others was formed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Qudoos Baig which tracked down the accused and arrested him through the number plate of his motorcycle which could be seen in the CCTV footage. The accused was identified as Ghulam Abbas, 15, resident of Bhatta Haji Sohan Din and he confessed to the crime. The victim girl was a cousin of the accused, the DPO said, adding that the police team was awarded certificates and cash prizes.

The DPO said that after the unfortunate incident of Zainab which had shaken the entire nation, 12 more child abuse cases have so far been registered at different police stations. He added that in these incidents, children including Sonia (13), Mehwish (14), Aneela (13), Abida (13), Hamza (7), Shakeel (10), Ahmad (6), Fahad (9), Abdur Rehman (9), Nasir (8), Khalil (8) and Sufyan (9) were abused. He claimed that cases were registered and police teams were formed which apprehended all the suspects in no time and they were now behind bars.

"The next generations won't forgive us if we do not ensure stringent measures for the eradication of this evil from the society," Mr Zahid Nawaz Marwat pointed out. He sought collective efforts from people belonging to all walks of life to curb the menace in a befitting way.

ONE DEAD, THREE INJURED IN CROSSFIRE

A passerby was shot dead and three others were injured during crossfire between two rival groups at Fatokey village, Kanganpur here the other day.

According to City police, Fahim and Asif had been locked in an enmity since long. The other day, Asif along with Amjad, Abid and other accomplices opened fire on Fahim and others when they were at a Walima ceremony. Fahim's group fired back and during the crossfire, a passerby identified as Khair Deen, son of Nymat was killed and three persons of the Fahim's gourp including Waseem and Moon were injured. Police arrested two members of Asif group and one of Fahim group and launched investigation.