rawalpindi-The Election Commission of Pakistan would launch an awareness campaign to educate people about the importance of vote and to increase turnout in the upcoming general elections.

“Casting vote is a national duty of every Pakistani and he/she should vote to take part in development of the country,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Sara Hayyat at a meeting held in connection with General Elections 2018 at her office on Saturday.

The meeting was also attended by Assistant Commissioner Cantt Amber Gilani and officers and officials of various government departments.

She said under the campaign titled “Importance of voter and its registration”, seminars would also be organised at grassroots level to make people aware regarding the importance vote. The ADCG said the ECP along with the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is completing the registration process speedily so that maximum people including minorities, disabled, trance genders and women could exercise their right to vote. “When maximum people exercise their right to vote, surely better leadership will be elected which will certainly bring about a positive change,” Sara Hayyat added.

The ADCG directed all the heads of government-run departments to provide full details about their employees on pro forma provided by the ECP and to submit them to ADCG office as soon as possible. She said she also issued directions to the health and education departments to conduct surveys on tehsil level to identify the building having facilities of washroom and water for establishing polling stations for General Elections 2018. “They have also been directed to identify those building where basic facilities are yet to be provided,” she said.

ADCG Sara Hayyat said a free, fair and impartial election is essential for the survival of democracy and for betterment and development of Pakistan.