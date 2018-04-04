Share:

SHIKARPUR - A father of eight children was gunned down by his nephews over domestic issue at Ghar Pahinja Village in the limits of Rahimabad Police Station on Saturday.

According to details, Jamaluddin Shar (40) had visited his sister’s house and insisted to come with me which led an altercation subsequently his nephews Qurban Ali, Amjad Ali and Mithal killed their uncle and fled from place of crime.

Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Khanpur Taluka Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs, police said.

The wife and children of deceased said that he has been shot dead by his nephews over trivial matter and they demanded the high ups to take notice of the issue and play their part to provide justice to them.

The area police have yet to arrest the accused and an FIR was to be registered till filling of the news.