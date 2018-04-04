Share:

SIALKOT-Federal Minister for Interior Ch Ahsan Iqbal claimed on Saturday that popularity of the PML-N has been on the rise with each passing day ahead of general elections 208 amid political uncertainty prevailed in the country.

The federal minister was addressing a party workers' convention in Narowal here.

The interior minister claimed that the PML-N government will complete its constitutional tenure and foil all conspiracies being hatched against democracy and country's socio economic development by "some political actors."

Ahsan Iqbal asserted that though Nawaz Sharif is no more the prime Minister, he is ruling the hearts and minds of the masses. "The public has grown matured politically and they will again vote the PML-N to power with the power of their votes," he expressed his hope.

The interior minister asked the political leaders not to make national constitution controversial, saying that the PML-N government is making hectic efforts to ensure supremacy of the Constitution and safeguard institution in line with the Constitution.

He said that the PML-N is striving for reviving sanctity of vote and respect of the voters, adding that the PML-N thwart all conspiracies against Constitution and institutions.

"Restoration of the sanctity of the vote and respect of the voters is the top agenda of the PML-N for the upcoming general elections," he claimed, adding that the general elections would be a referendum against all the anti-democracy forces.

He said that the PML-N would win the 2018 general elections on base of its performance, saying that PML-N will again come into power with the power of the votes in shape of the heavy mandate to be given to the PML-N by the masses.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the politically matured people have already rejected the negative styled politics of conflict and confrontation by the "political actors" in the country.

He said that it has become the demand of day that Pakistan's national constitution must be protected and safeguarded at every cost.

He said that only the PML-N has full capabilities to make the country a prosperous and strong country as envisaged by the father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.