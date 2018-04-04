Share:

Fowler slip as Hossler takes lead

HOUSTON - Rickie Fowler edged closer to a timely first victory of the year despite letting slip a share of the lead with a closing hole bogey on day two of the Houston Open here Friday. Fowler kick-started his second round 68 in storming manner with four birdies from his second to sixth holes to race to 10-under par in cloudless conditions on a still rain-softened Golf Club of Houston course. Fowler then stalled with six straight pars before moving into a share of the lead at 11-under after chipping to just 18-inches for birdie at the par-5 13th hole. He then sent his tee shot into water down the left side of the 18th for a four-under 68. Fowler was a stroke behind compatriot Ben Hossler (68) and tied in second place with Abraham Ancer (66), Sam Ryder (68) and Nicholas Lindheim (66).–AFP

TA World Cup Series Golf at Royal Palm

LAHORE - A field of 110 golf playing amateurs will tee off at the panoramic and impressive 18 holes, par 72 Royal Palm Golf and Country Club Golf Course today (Sunday), in pursuit of the much-acclaimed Turkish Airlines (TA) Golf trophy. This is a trophy, the acquisition of which yields a rewarding, advantageous and gainful trip to Turkey and the ultimate winner becomes a part of the Turkish World Cup of Golf that will be held in Turkey later this year, and the fortunate one gets a chance to compete against the chosen ones from other golf playing centers of the world where such events are held. For smooth running of the championship, Andrew and Harvey of Turkish Airlines will be there to supervise and as per announced schedule, the tee off will take place at 10am through a shot gun start.–Staff Reporter

National Challenge Cup meeting held

LAHORE - An important meeting regarding the technical affairs of National Challenge Cup 2018 was held here at the PFF Headquarters Saturday, which was attended by Technical Director PFF Shehzad Anwer, Director Competitions PFF Sajjad Mehmood and the relevant staff. The National Challenge Cup 2018 is being held in Karachi from April 20 in which top 24 teams of the country are expected to take part. The matters brought under discussion were the issuance of technical regulations of the event, venue options in Karachi and establishment of local organising committee. It was also decided that according to the directions given by PFF president Faisal Saleh Hayat, the participating teams will be scrutinized to once again maintain the record of top teams and players in Pakistan.–Staff Reporter

Awesome Aqeel annexes another title

LAHORE - Aqeel Khan clinched Sheheryar Malik National Grass Court Tennis Championship title after edging past Abid Khan 6-3, 6-4 in the final played here at Bagh-e-Jinnah Tennis Courts on Saturday. The men’s doubles title victory doubled Aqeel’s delight when he, partnering with Shahzad Khan, outlasted M Abid and Usman Rafique 6-3, 6-3 to win another title. In U-18 final, Nouman Aftab thrashed Saqib Umer 6-1, 6-0 to win the title while the U-14 title went to Sami Zeb who routed Hamid Israr 6-1, 6-2. Hamid Israr beat Bilal Asim 8-6 to bag U-12 title while Hamaza beat Abubaker Talha 8-6 to grab U-10 title. In men’s senior 40 plus final, Sid Siddique and Fayyaz Khan were retired hurt against Talha Waheed and Maj (R) Adnan. The men’s 50 plus was won by Rashid Malik and Israr Gul who thumped Rai Zafar and Dr Naveed Rizvi 6-3, 6-3 while Asad Niaz and Khurram Kawaja won the men’s senior 60 plus title by beating Iftikhar Ahmed Rao and Rai Zarar 6-4, 6-7, 10-5. Earlier in the ladies singles final, Sarah Mehboob defeated Sara Mansoor by 6-1, 7-1 to clinch the title. PTF president Saleem Saifullah Khan was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed trophies and shields among the winners.–Staff Reporter