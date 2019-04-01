Share:

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that military courts were set up for two years and the period of these courts’ was extended for further two years.

Talking to media here on Monday, he said that if the government wants an extension in the military courts’ period it should convene a session.

The government should inform the opposition why an extension in military courts is necessary, Abbasi said. ” Our stance is same on the military courts, which is about the NAB,” Abbasi said.

He said the government should brief the parliament about the National Action Plan.

“Definitely the national economy is sliding to bankruptcy, but this is not due to the 18th Amendment or the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award,” the former prime minister said.

The government should convene a meeting of the NFC and resolve the matter, he added.

He said the opposition will review the steps taken by the prime minister and will take a joint stance.

Abbasi alleged that the prime minister violating the constitution of the country and the government has paralyzed the National Assembly.

He said the country could not afford the ongoing conditions for the next five years.

He said his party will support any decision that will be for the betterment of the country.