Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has crossed the mark of 1,800,000 income tax filers for Tax year 2018 for the first time in history.

An FBR statement issued here Sunday said that the board was committed to broadening the Tax base to truly make the country self-reliant.

The FBR would continue with its efforts of creating awareness about the importance of paying taxes not only as a civic duty but also for the growth of the economy.

The statement said that the institution was devoted to facilitating the public in helping to not only fulfill their tax obligations but also to create an enabling environment that fosters economic growth.

The institution is also geared to act against those guilty of not fulfilling their tax obligations, it added.

FBR could not have achieved this landmark without the cooperation of the taxpaying public, the statement said adding that together with the support of people, the dream of a vibrant Pakistan would become a reality.

On the other side, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Sunday further extended the date of filing of Income Tax Returns/Statements for the Tax Year 2018 till April 30. According to FBR press statement issued here, the date of filing of returns for companies, individuals and association of persons has also been extended to April 30.