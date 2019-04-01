Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Police cricket team beat Hawks Cricket Club by 2 wickets in a friendly cricket match played here at Police Headquarters ground on Sunday.

Islamabad Hawks, batting first, scored 225-7 in 35 overs with Kamran Riaz scoring 67, Shamil Hussain 58 and Amir Jamal 41. Atif grabbed 4-28 and Gul Hamid 3-34. Islamabad Police chased the target in 31 overs losing 8 wickets. M Waheed slammed 64, skipper Malik Ayub Awan 54, Atif unbeaten 35 and Shahzaib 30. Kamran Riaz and Rizwan got two wickets each. Atif was player of the match. Islamabad Police Sports Officer, Malik Ayub Awan, congratulated Islamabad Police team and distributed awards among the players.