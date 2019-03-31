Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Parks and Horticulture Authority would hold ‘Jashan Bahran’ at Nawaz Sharif Park on Double Road in Shamsabad on April 21.

In a statement, PHA Chairman Asif Mehmood said that main objective to hold the event was to welcome the spring season and to provide recreational activities to the people.

There would be colourful events for children including magic show, music show, handicrafts and flowers exhibition while various stalls would also be set up for the sale of different items. A competition of the students would be held to promote healthy environment. A musical show would be arranged and renowned singers would also perform, he added.

He said that the PHA would also exhibit art works at public places including at Murree Road to enhance the overall beauty of the surroundings. The beautification initiatives would be taken to provide better recreational facilities to the public, he maintained.