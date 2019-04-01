Share:

SUKKUR - Launching a broadside at the federal government, veteran politician and PPP stalwart Syed Khursheed Shah on Sunday dubbed the PTI government “dictators’ model” saying that the civilian dictator system has taken over in the country.

Addressing a public gathering here in Pano Akil, the PPP bigwig said he doesn’t accept that there is democracy in country. “They have ripped democracy into pieces,” Shah said.

He claimed that today, farmers and labourers are crying as Pakistan is going down. “When we come out against inflation they [the government] say we are saving ourselves but in fact we want to save Pakistan and the poor,” he argued.

Slamming the government’s decision to rename Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), he said he fears the government may also remove the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s image from currency notes.

“You can’t remove Benazir’s name from the hearts of people as this is a name of democracy,” the PPP leader said. He described the incumbent rulers as bubble of water, saying they would die down not too long.

The former opposition leader in the National Assembly earlier on March 30 said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) would strongly oppose any move by the government to rename Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

He said Benazir Bhutto embraced ‘martyrdom’ for the sake of democracy and that the Bhutto dynasty ruled the hearts of people in the country

PROPERTY ROW CLAIMS LIFE

One person was killed and three others sustained gunshot wounds in an armed clash between two groups over property dispute here on Sunday.

Police said that armed men of two groups, locked in old enmity over ownership of a piece of land traded fire in Tamachani area of Sukkur.

In crossfire, one person was killed and three others sustained bullet wounds.

The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police registered a case against armed men of both groups and started raids for their arrest.