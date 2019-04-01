Share:

ISLAMABAD - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Sunday inaugurated Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway at Jaranwala Interchange (M-3). M-3 will be opened to traffic on April 01 after 3pm.

This is the first motorway in the country having Intelligent Transport System (ITS), said a press release issued here.

Besides Members of the Parliament, Provincial Assembly, Chairman National Highway Authority, Senior officers from Ministry of Communications, National Highway Authority, National Highways and Motorway Police and local administration were also present on this occasion.

Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) is an important section of Karachi-Peshawar Motorway project. Completion of M-3 has considerably reduced travelling time between Lahore and Multan as compared to GT Road besides reducing fuel charges and vehicles operating cost.

Construction cost of the 230 km long M-3 is Rs148.65 billion and it passes through districts of Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh and Khanewal, while cities and towns located along M-3 include Lahore, Sheikhupura, Mangtanwala, Nankana Sahib, Bucheki, Jaranwala, Syedwala, Tandalyanwala, Samundri, Mamon Kanjan, Muirdwala, Toba Tek Singh, Rajana, Kamalia, Peer Mahal, Shorkot and Kot Islam. Designed speed is 120 km per hour on the six-lane motorway. Eight interchanges, three service areas, 46 bridges, 60 underpasses, 201 cattle creeps and 705 culverts are built on this motorway.

On M-3, Intelligent Transport System (ITS) is installed due to which it may be termed a model motorway. The latest digital system is employed at M-3 which includes handling emergencies, controlling traffic accidents, lane marking, placement of LED screens, electronic toll collection, weigh station system and installation of Optic Fiber Cable as well as maximum civic and travelling facilities shall be ensured at service areas. High speed vehicles will be monitored through cameras. Such digital system shall also be installed along other motorways gradually.