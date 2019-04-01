Share:

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday turned down a plea to restrain National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal from performing his duty.

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan of the high court rejected an application filed by Advocate AK Dogar in the main petition he had moved earlier challenging formation of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The hearing of the petition was adjourned till April 4. Earlier, the petitioner had contended in his petition that there is no provision in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999 for formation of a bureau.

It was stipulated in the ordinance that the chairman of NAB shall be appointed by the president in consultation with the leader of house and the leader of the opposition, but it was enacted anywhere how the bureau shall be formed.