Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said renaming the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) will not be "politically correct" and will be equivalent to making a non-issue an issue.

While speaking to the media in Lahore, the foreign minister said, "Pakistan Peoples Party's future cannot be seen in Punjab and ahead of the elections, no one expected the party to form the government in the province."

The foreign minister said, "What Bilawal is about to do will cause damage. PPP cannot be successful without getting rid of its declining faces."

Qureshi once again opposed the federal government's reported intention to amend BISP's name and said, "Changing its name will not be politically correct. The issue is not of the programme's name but work and renaming it will be equivalent to making an issue out of a non-issue."

Responding to a question regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Jahangir Tareen attending official meetings, the foreign minister said, "I will ask Tareen to think, whenever you sit in official meetings Marriyum Aurangzeb gets a chance to talk. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz raises questions that whether this is contempt of court. PTI representative is mentally unable to accept this."