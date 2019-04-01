Share:

LAHORE - Shehzad Khan and Sarah Mehboob sealed the men’s and ladies singles titles in the 26th Governor’s Cup National Ranking Tennis Championship 2019, which concluded at Chenab Club Faisalabad on Sunday.

In the men’s singles final, Muzamil Murtaza, who outplayed top seed Aqeel Khan in the semifinals, was hot favourite to win the final but seasoned campaigner Shehzad Khan utilized his wide experience and skills to once again deprive spirited Murtaza of winning win the men’s singles title as Shehzad won the marathon final by 7-6, 2-6, 7-6.

In ladies singles final, both Sara(h)s were in action but this time, previous event’s runner-up Sarah Mehboob emerged as title winner as she overpowered leading ladies tennis player of the country Sara Mansoor in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

Earlier in men’s doubles final, Abid Ali Akbar and Ahmed Chaudhary outplayed Muzamil and Mudassir in three sets to win the title. Chief guest Sardar Saif Ullah Dogar, along with Chenab Club management/organizing committee, distributed cash prizes and trophies amongst the winners and runners-up. Also present on the occasion were PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik and tournament referee Hamid Niaz and a great number of tennis lovers.