PESHAWAR : Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Sunday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks that the 18th Amendment had bankrupted the federation, saying it had nothing to do with the distribution of resources among the provinces.

Talking to media persons at Watan Kor, central headquarters of the QWP, he said, “The resources are distributed among the provinces under the National Finance Commission Award. It seems the prime minister lacks the knowledge about government affairs,” he remarked.

Warning against any bid to undo the 18th Amendment, he said the economic managers of the government had miserably failed to improve the economic condition of the country.

“The prime minister is issuing such controversial statements to distract the attention of the nation from the real issues,” he said, adding the QWP would strongly resist the bid to roll back the 18th Amendment.

Aftab Sherpao said the government had burdened the people by increasing the electricity and gas tariffs. He said the government was now considering raising the prices of the petroleum products that would bring inflation and affect the purchasing power of the people.