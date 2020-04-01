Share:

PESHAWAR - Administration of Peshawar dis­trict has arrested 56 shopkeepers including nanbais and others over profiteering on Tuesday.

The administration officials conducted surprise visits to vari­ous markets and arrested 14 nan­bais for selling roti (bread) of low weight.

Similarly, another 42 people were arrested for hoarding daily use items and overcharging cus­tomers.

The administration warned shopkeepers in various bazaars to avoid overcharging customers during the ongoing difficult time of coronavirus pandemic or face punishments