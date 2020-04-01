PESHAWAR - Administration of Peshawar district has arrested 56 shopkeepers including nanbais and others over profiteering on Tuesday.
The administration officials conducted surprise visits to various markets and arrested 14 nanbais for selling roti (bread) of low weight.
Similarly, another 42 people were arrested for hoarding daily use items and overcharging customers.
The administration warned shopkeepers in various bazaars to avoid overcharging customers during the ongoing difficult time of coronavirus pandemic or face punishments