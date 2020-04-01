Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Tuesday released 84,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 141,900 cusecs. According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1463.91 feet, which was 77.91 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded at 26,300 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs. The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1184.75 feet, which was 144.75 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 46,400 cusecs and 10,000 cusecs respectively. The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded at 39,300, 29,300 and 28,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 32,900 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 32,400 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.