LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Labor and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Khan will perform duties as deputy convenor of a task force, set up to support unemployed workers and daily wagers during corona emergency.

According to official sources here on Tuesday, the task force has been formed under the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar. The task force would make suggestions for improvement of laborers and daily wagers within three days. Chief Secretary Punjab has issued a notification in this regard. Ansar Majid Khan has said that the list of unemployed laborers and daily wagers would be prepared who were affected due to coronavirus in the province. He maintained that the whole nation was fighting a war against the coronavirus right now, adding that people could overcome the epidemic by confinement to homes.