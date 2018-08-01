Share:

LAHORE - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has offered employment to a differently–abled girl who came out to vote in the general elections.

The footage of Fajar went viral after she braved all odds and obstacles to exercise her right to vote in Lahore.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General confirmed that Fajar was provided a job at organisation managed by the army.

She would also be given an opportunity to carry on her studies. The army chief also commended her courage and bravery.

“Girls like Fajar are a ray of hope and symbol or courage,” the army chief was quoted as saying.

Fajar gave a message on election day urging people to come out and vote as it was their national duty. She said that the vote is wasted if people stay away and it was an opportunity to change their future.