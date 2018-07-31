Share:

MULTAN- A police officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a girl along with his two friends, a senior officer said. The additional sub-inspector along with his two friends allegedly raped the girl in Multan's Shah Shams area. "Assistant Sub-Inspector Tariq was arrested on the girl's complaint," the police said. "Raids are being conducted to arrest the other two suspects," the senior officer informed. A case was registered against the three men on the girl's complaint at Shah Shams Police Station. The girl was shifted to a hospital for medical check-up.