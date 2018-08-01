Share:

LAHORE - Peshawar Zalmi Tuesday announced to organise the Azadi Cup from August 7 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the umbrella of Zalmi Foundation.

"The prime objective of holding the event is to mark the Independence Day celebrations and provide a platform to the youth to showcase their talent yet again," said Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Arfidi.

He said Peshawar Zalmi has taken lead by coming up with different ideas to engage the youth in cricket events which have proved big success. Javed Afridi said there is a dire need to strengthen the base of cricket and this tournament is yet another step forward to identify new cricket talent, which will be shortlisted for further grooming. To further enhance the excitement of the youth for the Independence fever, he said the Azadi Cup will have 60 teams, which will be competing against each other. Top 6 teams will go for the final rounds.

Javed Afridi expressed his feelings saying, "The players, who benefited from the Zalmi Haier 100 pitches project, will be seen in action in the Azadi Cup. We believe that the practice they have done on these pitches will be put to good use in the event. Peshawar Zalmi is committed to facilitating our youth in every way we can.”