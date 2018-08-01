Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that his party has always struggled for strengthening of democracy. He has pledged that PPP would use the parliamentary forum to advance its ideology.

The PPP chairman was addressing a luncheon meeting with the newly-elected Parliamentarians from the country at Bilawal House on Tuesday. Former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, PPP Women President Faryal Talpur, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Senator Raza Rabbani and Murad Ali Shah were also present.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that despite difficulties and pre-poll pressures on candidates and workers, the PPP fared better in 2018 general elections than 2013.

He said that some opposition parties were considering to boycott the new parliament but PPP convinced them to join the Parliament and fight for democracy, which a victory for democrats though we had also reservations over the election process.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasised that we have to focus on delivery in Sindh as we are entering a new era where good governance and better performance should the hallmark of the new provincial government. “We cannot let down the people who sent us to the Parliament as we are facing great challenges on international and economic fronts while other political parties are taking extreme positions on key issues,” he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to the entire nation on the 125th birthday Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah being observed today.

In his message on the occasion, the PPP Chairman said that sister of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah challenged dictatorship and fought valiantly against it leading the nation’s struggle for democracy. He said that Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah struggled shoulder to shoulder with her brother during the freedom movement for an independent Pakistan.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said that nation is indebted to Mader-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah for her struggle to uphold the democratic ideals of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.