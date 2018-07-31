Share:

Meraj Alam-Gilgit-Akbar Hussain, an activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf [PTI], chose a unique way to celebrate the party’s victory in the recent general election.

Akbar climbed uphill to the Rush Lake and hoisted the party flag there to celebrate the PTI’s win in the recently-held general election. Rush Lake is a high-altitude lake in Nagar Valley, Gilgit-Baltistan, near 5,098 metres Rush Pari Peak. At 4,694 meters, Rush Lake is one of the highest alpine lakes in the world.

Akbar Hussain belongs to Hopper valley, the highest settlement in Nagar district with population of 6,000 people. “I am happy to have hoisted PTI’s flag at Rush Lake after four-day long trekking from Hopper through Hopper glacier, Meer glacier and Barbo glacier”, Akbar told The Nation after reaching Gilgit on Tuesday. He said that Imran Khan had also climbed to Rush Lake with his former wife Jemima. Akbar Hussain said that the region was rich for tourism, especially in Nagir and rest of this mountainous region.