Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges citizens to play their role in order to make Pakistan clean and green, reported by Radio Pakistan.

FM Qureshi was addressing a ceremony titled "Plastic Free Pakistan" at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Thursday. He said that an effective awareness campaign should be run to sensitize people about hazards of polythene bags.

The youth have to champion this cause, he added.

Further, Shah Mahmood Qureshi told that a campaign of giving up use of polythene bags is going to be started from 14th of this month in Islamabad, which is a great initiative.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul also spoke on the occasion, she said the government is taking various measures as part of the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign.

Use and selling of polythene bags will be banned from 14th of this month in Islamabad, she added.