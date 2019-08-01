Share:

The significant hike in the prices of petroleum products has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday.

The plea, filed by advocate Azhar Siddiq, has made federal government, Ogra, petroleum ministry and others party by mentioning that the increase in the prices was illegal as the matter was already under hearing in the court.

The plaintiff further requested the court to issue restraining order on the implementation of new prices until ruling on the pending applications with the court.

Moreover, it added that the government has not taken approval from the cabinet before imposing new prices.

Earlier on Wednesday, the government increased petroleum products prices for the month of August 2019.

According to a notification issued, petrol price has been increased by Rs5.15 per litre, whereas the price of High Speed Diesel was also increased by Rs5.65.

The prices of kerosene oil and light diesel oil were increased by Rs5.38 and Rs8.90, respectively.