Share:

LAHORE - The participants of Junior Tennis Initiative (JTI) Summer Camp 2019 were given away certificates during a ceremony held here at the Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah on Wednesday.

Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain and Sister Martin from Sacred Heart Convent School graced the certificate distribution ceremony as chief guests and distributed certificates among the participants. PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), PLTA vice president Afzal Sharif, JTI National Coordinator Hamid Niaz, Col (R) Asif Dar, Naseem Ahmad, a great number of tennis players and their parents were also present on the occasion.

Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain congratulated the campers for successful completion of the training period. He promised every possible assistance to the PLTA for the promotion of the game. He said that such JTI Tennis Camps will help in providing Pakistan future tennis stars.

In her speech, Sister Martin said: “We are thankful to former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik and Rafum Group CEO Zahid Hussain Hamid Niaz, who provided an opportunity to our students to play the game of tennis in such a good and friendly environment, which proved very beneficial for their students.” She also promised to work with PLTA in future for the good cause.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik said that PLTA is committed to promo te tennis at grassroots level and to further encourage the campers, a tournament is also being held on August 4. “Last year, the PLTA held a record number of tournaments, and we are committed to break our previous year record by increasing their number this year. PLTA is continually holding such camps in order to find, groom and produce tennis stars for Pakistan tennis.”

JTI National Coordinator Hamid Niaz himself supervised the activity and guided the coaches as well as the participants. He conducted a number of international activities to keep all the players engaged in healthy activities and motivated them to adopt this game as a profession. He also announced tennis drawing and tennis quiz competition, which was liked by all the campers.

The camp is in progress at the PLTA courts from June 10 and will end on August 10. Altogether, 105 kids in various age groups have been participating in the camp and learning basic skills and techniques of the game. Renowned qualified coaches have been imparting knowledge and training the young kids. The parents are also taking keen interest in the camp and are very glad with their gradual progress on regular basis.