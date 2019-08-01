Share:

Lahore : Punjab Labour and Human Resource Minister Ansar Majeed Khan has said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman always supported corrupt rulers. “There is no room of any politician like Fazlur Rehman in current scenario,” he said in a handout. The ministersaid the PTI is determined to put an end to culture of corruption from the country. He also criticized Maryam Nawaz for what he called campaigning for his father and other corrupt politicians. “Corruption has devastated national economy and now time has come for the accountability of corrupt elements, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Prosperity is linked with accountability. Sharif brothers promoted nepotism and wasted national resources. Those who looted national resources are now behind the bars and reaping what they had sown in the past,” he added.