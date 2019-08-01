Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday head a petition filed for the preservation of water and installation of meters across Punjab province.

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Managing Director (MD) Zahid Aziz and other government officials appeared before the court

Justice Shahid Karim ordered the P&D Department to expedite the process for the purchase and installment of water meters. The court further directed the government representatives to invite the chairman of Judicial Water Commission, which has been formed by the Lahore High Court to oversee the steps being taken for the preservation of water across Punjab province, in the meeting of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar being held to discuss the issue.

The court also directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to consider decreasing or fully abolishing the tax duty on the import of water meters.

During the hearing, the government representatives submitted a report on the steps taken for the preservation of water.

The Assistant Advocate General told the court that the Punjab chief minister is holding a meeting yesterday (Wednesday) with all the stakeholders for the preservation of water.”

Water Commission Chairman Syed Kamal Haidar appeared before the court.

As per the report submitted in the court, 69 washing service stations have been sealed in the Cantonment Area while 15-day time has been given for the service station cycling.

Earlier, the court issued directives to the Punjab government that the recommendations made by the water commission be implemented in letter and spirit.

The judicial commission was constituted under the supervision of Justice (r) Ali Akbar Qureshi to take necessary measures for the purpose. The judicial commission in collaboration with 14 other institutes has taken important measures for conservation of water.

The purpose of its formation is to manage water reservoirs, conservation of water, to make revenue out of non- revenue water, treatment of water and to stop water theft. It has mandate to hold weekly session to check and evaluate the reports received time and again from the departments.

As part of the drive, WASA has begun inspection of the service stations and disconnected water supply to those without a water recycling system.