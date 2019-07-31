Share:

LAHORE-A documentary titled ‘Army with Faith’ made on the lives of the brave Pakistani men of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bomb Defusal has been nominated for Emmy Awards. The film is nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary category.

‘Armed with Faith’ follows the men of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bomb Disposal Unit (KPK BDU) to the front lines of the war against Al-Qaeda and the Taliban in Pakistan. The lawless province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa considered the gateway for terrorists from neighboring Afghanistan is the backdrop of the film. Co-producer of the film, Haya Fatima shared the news on Facebook and wrote: “We are going to the Emmys! Yay. Our documentary film ‘Armed with Faith’ tells the story of the lives led by the brave Pakistani men of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bomb Defusal Squad.” She further added: “Asad has shot this film in a way that lends a lot of respect to the people in the film. This film made me fall in love once again with the kind people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the amazing grace they continue to possess in the face of adversity and injustice.”