SIALKOT-There was a high level flood in River Chenab at Head Marala-Sialkot on Wednesday evening.

According to Sialkot Irrigation Department, the flow of water was 237,496 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala. River Chenab has a total capacity of 1100,000 cusecs water in it.

Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Syed Bilal Haider told the media that water level was continuously soaring up in River Chenab due to the ongoing heavy rains in Sialkot region and neighbouring Jammu and Kashmir.

The DC added that the district administration was on alert round the clock and monitoring the flood situation in all the rivers and nullahs flowing in Sialkot district. He claimed that the flood situation was totally under control in Sialkot district.

Earlier, River Chenab flowed in relatively low flood as the flow of flood water was 182,243 cusecs at Head Marala. The water level rose from 182,243 cusecs to 237,496 cusecs after a heavy rain lashed Sialkot region. The rain continued the whole day intermittently and inundated all the low-lying urban and rural areas of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial Pasrur, Zafarwal and surrounding areas. According to the Sialkot MET Office officials, it rained 65mm in Sialkot.

The officials added that water level was continuously soaring up in all three rivers - Chenab, Tavi and Jammu and nullahs - Aik, Dek, Palkhu, Bhed, Baeen and Bassanter. They revealed that 16,000 cusecs water was being released in Marala-Ravi-Link (MR Link) Canal and 10,200 cusecs in Upper Chenab Canal (UCC). Both these canals originate from River Chenab at Head Marala.

Meanwhile, the divers of Rescue 1122 Wednesday rescued two villagers, Jamshaid Ali and Ilyas, who were trapped in the fast flow of water in River Tavi near Chaprar-Sialkot. There is a high level flood in River Tavi at Chaprar after heavy rains. Rescue 1122 and other departments concerned have been put on red alert to combat flood. According to Irrigation Department, the flow of water is 11,868 cusecs in River Tavi at Chaprar and water level is soaring up continuously.