Share:

Rawalpindi - Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that young generation should play its due role in leading the country to progress and prosperity.

The Army Chief said this during an interaction with the youth undergoing annual internship programne at ISPR. Speaking on the occasion, General Bajwa said that Pakistan is blessed with dynamic and talented youth and future of Pakistan belongs to them. He expressed full confidence in the Pakistani youth. The Army Chief said that Pakistan had been subjected to numerous challenges especially during the last two decades. Pakistani nation and its Armed Forces have successfully withstood the challenges and in that youth has played a lead role, he added.

The COAS advised the youth to have confidence in themselves, adhere to merit, follow rule of law, and don’t look for shortcuts in life for success.