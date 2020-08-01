Share:

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Line of Control (LoC) at the Khuiratta Sector to spend time with troops deployed at the frontlines, reiterating the armed forces' resolve to always stand by its Kashmiri brethren.

"COAS spent time with troops on Eid day, commended their high morale, operational readiness & continuous vigil being maintained along the LOC. While interacting with troops, COAS said that Eid-ul-Azha," read a tweet by the DG ISPR.

COAS visited troops deployed on frontlines along LOC in Khuiratta Sector. COAS spent time with troops on Eid day, commended their high morale, operational readiness & continuous vigil being maintained along the LOC. While interacting with troops, COAS said that Eid-ul-Azha (1/5) pic.twitter.com/arGxGWgcAh — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 1, 2020

The army chief said that Eid ul Adha epitomises unconditional sacrifice. "No one understands this spirit of sacrifice better than a soldier. Let us also reiterate our pledge to always stand by our Kashmiri brethren braving Indian atrocities for their right of self-determination despite all odds," the tweet quoted him as saying.

The army chief stated that the armed forces were aware of the enemy's design to destabilise the country, issuing such elements a warning. "Pak Army is fully prepared and capable of thwarting any such covert or overt undertakings," he said.

"COAS also visited AFIC and NIHD & performed earth breaking of NEPCARD where indigenous research on heart diseases will be carried out including their preventive measures.

Appreciating contributions of Army Medical Corps, COAS said that AFIC & NIHD being state of the art facility is providing high quality medical care at National level. He especially lauded the contributions of doctors and healthcare workers as frontline soldiers against COVID 19 pandemic," tweeted the DG ISPR.