SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Rana Adeel Tasawur has said that the Black Day would be observed on August 5th to show solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir on completion of their one year period in siege of the Indian armed forces. The DC in this regard has issued a circular through which he has apprised the government and private departments to install panaflex on the buildings and wear black armbands on August 5th to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people and also ensure implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs) concerning COVID-19 while doing any activity on that day.