LAHORE - Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated today (Saturday) across the country with religious fervor to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Ummah and progress, prosperity and security of the country. Eid congregations would be held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Also, Ulema will deliver Khutbah highlighting significance of the day and philosophy of great sacrifice.

People will offer sacrifice of animals to follow Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).