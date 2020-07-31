Share:

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs750 on Friday and was traded at Rs123,500 as against its trading at Rs122,750 the previous day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

Likewise the price of 10 gram gold also witnessed increase of Rs643 and was trade at Rs105,881 against its sale at Rs105,238.

The price of per tola silver also increased Rs80 and was traded at Rs1500 against its sale at Rs1420 whereas that of 10 gram silver also witnessed decreased by Rs68.58 and was traded at Rs1286 against its sale at Rs1217.42.

The gold prices in the international market increased by $21 and was traded at $1975 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs1954 during the last trading day, the association reported.