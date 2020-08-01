Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and for former federal minister Ahsan Iqbal on Friday said that the government was caught red-handed for trying to enforce black law in the name of Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Friday, he said that the government could not cover up its performance by levelling baseless allegations against the opposition.

The PML-N leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government had completely failed in every field after completing its two years tenure.

Ahsan Iqbal said that even today traders, investors and workers were disappointed, adding that the government was trying to enforce a black law. He said that under the law, anyone could be jailed for six months.

The former minister went on to say that they would expose the government’s actions to the international community, adding that it was a plan to ensnare the people in the black law.