Rawalpindi-Arshad Zaman alias Langra, the crime boss, was fatally shot and injured by two unknown assailants on Friday when he was traveling in a car along with family in limits of Police Station (PS) RA Bazaar.

However, his family members remained unhurt in the deadliest armed attack that created a wave of panic in heavily guarded city.

The victim was rushed to DHQ hospital for medical treatment by Edhi Ambulance. Heavy contingent of police reached at crime scene and collected evidences.

The attackers managed to flee from the scene on a motorcycle.

According to details, Arshad Zaman alias Langra was traveling in a white coloured car along with wife and daughter when two unidentified gunmen riding on a motorcycle intercepted him near PTCL Office at Mall Road at 4:30pm. One of the gunmen opened indiscriminate firing on Arshad Langra while injuring him critically. The attackers managed to escape from the scene after lunching brazen armed attack on Langra. However, the wife and daughter of Langra narrowly escaped the deadliest attack.

SP Potohar Division Syed Ali along with heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording the statements of eyewitnesses.

Rescuers moved Arshad Langra to DHQ Hospital for cure.

“Arshad Langra, 55, was shot four times into shoulder and belly,” a police investigator told The Nation.

He said police received a report about the shooting incident outside PTCL Office and acted swiftly. He said attackers came on a motorcycle and escaped after targeting Arshad Langra.

He said police are trying to trace out the attackers. Till the filing of this report, police investigators were present in DHQ Hospital for probing the case.

A police spokesman told media that Arshad Zaman recorded his statement before police investigators in hospital that he had old enmity with Kamran Shehzad and Imran and the duo might be involved in gun attack on him. He said the investigators have started interrogation from this angle.

The police spokesman said Arshad Langra is a criminal most wanted for his involvement in more than 50 cases ranging from murder, attempted murder, rape, kidnapping for ransom and land grabbing. He said police are going to file case against five suspects including Kamran and Imran on complaint of Arshad Langra.